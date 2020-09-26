Some people want Russia, some just want to not get sick - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of September 21-26, 2020

• “Both sides are thinking about war” – interview with Azerbaijani conflict expert

• Op-ed from Armenia: why the Azerbaijani media publishes ‘sensational’ articles on Karabakh

• Why don’t doctors want to treat coronavirus patients in Abkhazia?

• Coronavirus surges in Georgia – what does the government plan to do?

• The ‘free fall’ of the lari – what is happening to the Georgian currency? Four scenarios