Some people want Russia, some just want to not get sick - "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews
A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of September 21-26, 2020
• “Both sides are thinking about war” – interview with Azerbaijani conflict expert
• Op-ed from Armenia: why the Azerbaijani media publishes ‘sensational’ articles on Karabakh
• Why don’t doctors want to treat coronavirus patients in Abkhazia?
• Coronavirus surges in Georgia – what does the government plan to do?
• The ‘free fall’ of the lari – what is happening to the Georgian currency? Four scenarios