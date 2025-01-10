Bundestag factions back EU sanctions against Georgian Dream

“We condemn the decision of the Georgian Dream party to suspend the start of negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union. This decision contradicts the promises they made to the people during their election campaign. It represents a departure from the policies of all previous Georgian governments and the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of the Georgian people for European integration.

In March 2022, Georgia made a sovereign decision to apply for EU membership. A year ago, in December 2023, the country was granted candidate status, a milestone long-awaited by the Georgian people. Instead of seizing this historic opportunity and accelerating the EU accession process through reforms, Georgian Dream has regrettably chosen an authoritarian and anti-European path. During the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, independent observers documented numerous instances of serious interference in the electoral process, including the government’s refusal to allow the OSCE observation mission to operate.

Protests in Georgia have reached a critical point. To disperse demonstrators, police have used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets. Several hundred people have been arrested, with most reporting violence and inhumane treatment by law enforcement. There is a growing risk of intensified repression by the authorities.

We are deeply concerned about the restrictions on the rights of Georgian citizens, who are bravely taking to the streets to defend their European and democratic future, protesting against Georgian Dream’s attempts to derail the EU integration process. We call on the relevant authorities to cease the violence against peaceful demonstrators and the arrests of protesters. We reaffirm that the right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental human right that must be upheld. All instances of violence must be investigated, and those responsible held accountable.

The federal government rightly supports the introduction of targeted EU-level sanctions against individuals responsible for serious violations of the rights of peaceful demonstrators. At the national level, nine individuals have already been banned from entering EU countries. We welcome the fact that bilateral cooperation between the Georgian government and the EU is under review, with many support measures already suspended or no longer being approved.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for the legitimate European aspirations of the Georgian people, as well as their desire for prosperity and democracy. We stand firmly with Georgia’s democrats and will continue to support Georgian civil society in restoring the country to a democratic and European path. A pluralistic process to restore and strengthen democratic principles is now inevitable, paving the way for free and fair parliamentary elections.”