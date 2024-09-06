"The current course of the Georgian authorities blocks EU membership" – Bundestag delegation

Bundestag delegation in Georgia

Members of the German Bundestag, currently on a visit to Georgia, issued a joint statement. It says that the current course of the government blocks Georgia’s path to the European Union. The MPs noted that if this trend continues, the German Bundestag will not be able to support the start of negotiations on Georgia’s EU membership.

According to Bundestag member Nils Schmid, from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, a so-called 10th point has emerged in addition to the previous nine-point plan for starting EU membership negotiations. The new point involves adding the “Russian law” [the “foreign agents” law]. Schmid stated that the current government’s policy is preventing Georgia from becoming an EU member.

What is stated in the declaration?

● The overwhelming majority of the Georgian population wishes for Georgia to become a member of the European Union. Article 78 of Georgia’s constitution even enshrines EU membership as a national goal.

● Recent authoritarian tendencies and undemocratic measures undermine this democratic will.

The current course of the government blocks Georgia’s path to the European Union. If this course continues, the German Bundestag will not be able to support the start of EU membership negotiations.

● The commitment of Georgian civil society to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law is exemplary in the region. The work of non-governmental organizations is vital to the democratic process. We firmly support Georgia’s civil society.

● Recent events in Georgia, such as the adoption of the so-called “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence,” threaten fundamental freedoms and weaken civil society.

● A strong, independent civil society is crucial for democratic development. We urge the Georgian government to stop any measures that restrict minority rights, press freedom, and political opposition.

The parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, will be a decisive moment for Georgia’s democratic future.

● Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of all democracies. The international community will closely monitor the electoral process. We welcome the invitation of international observers and call on all sides to ensure a non-violent and fair electoral environment.

● As representatives of the Foreign Affairs Committee, we firmly stand with the people of Georgia, the majority of whom desire EU membership.

● Strengthening human rights and the rule of law is not only crucial for Georgia’s future but also sends a clear signal to the international community that democracy and the rule of law are the foundations of a free society.

The declaration was signed by representatives of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee: Deborah Düring (Alliance 90/The Greens), Jürgen Hardt (Christian Democratic Union/CDU), Ulrich Lechte (Free Democratic Party/FDP), and Nils Schmid, Social Democratic Party/SDP.

Members of the German Parliament did not meet with the executive branch, including Georgia’s prime minister and minister of foreign affairs. Delegates from various Bundestag parties met with opposition members in Parliament and received information about the pre-election environment.

From the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” not even the speaker of Parliament met with the German colleagues. The only dialogue was held by the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Nikoloz Samkharadze, who explained the speaker Shalva Papuashvili’s absence by his visit to Imereti—leaders of the ruling party were attending the graduation ceremony of the first graduating class from Kutaisi International University, founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The delegation arrived in Tbilisi on September 4, and today, September 6, they are concluding their official visit.

