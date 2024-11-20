Boat tours resume on Baku boulevard after two-year pause

Baku Boulevard boat tours

Boat tours, considered one of the main attractions of Baku Boulevard, have resumed after a two-year hiatus during COP29, hosted in Azerbaijan. The 450-passenger vessel ‘Mirvari’ (‘Pearl’) has been offering Caspian Sea cruises for over a week. Another ship, ‘Shafag’ (‘Dawn’), with a capacity of 60 passengers, has yet to set sail.

Boat tours along the Baku coastline of the Caspian Sea were suspended in October 2022. According to the press service of the Seaside Boulevard Administration, the primary reason was the drop in the Caspian Sea’s water level.

As a result, starting in 2022, ships and boats that previously departed from the Sadko Bridge now set sail from the bridge in front of the Seaport Terminal. The depth in this part of the sea ensures safer navigation for vessels.

Another change is that, while tours were previously conducted on small motorboats accommodating 10–15 people, larger vessels have now been introduced into service.

A 30–40-minute cruise on the ‘Mirvari’ ship costs 5–10 manats. The ship features three levels, including a café and two decks. Tickets for the first and second levels are priced at 5 manats (approximately $3), while access to the third level costs 10 manats (approximately $6). Children under six can enjoy the ride for free.

On weekends, passengers can also enjoy breakfast at the ‘Mirvari’ café, priced between 30 and 40 manats (approximately $17–23).

According to the cruise schedule, the ships will operate throughout the week, except on days with unfavorable weather conditions.

“Boat tours have resumed in winter mode, running daily from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The schedule may change during the spring and summer months,” said Afsana Mekhtieva, head of the press service of the Seaside Boulevard Administration.

With the resumption of boat tours, Baku residents and visitors have lined up for tickets at the kiosks. It seems that the cruises, returning after a two-year hiatus, remain highly popular despite the increasingly chilly weather.

