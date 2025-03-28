fbpx
Birth rate declines in Georgia, but more families are having third child

Birth rate in Georgia

According to the National Statistics Office, the birth rate in Georgia has declined: in 2024, the number of live births totalled 39,483 (20,755 boys and 18,728 girls), which is 1.8% lower than in 2023.

In addition, mortality increased by 2.8% compared to the previous year, reaching 43,971 deaths in 2024.

The National Statistics Office reported that most babies were born in Tbilisi (14,415), while the fewest were in the regions of Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti (237).

In 2024, the share of first-borns among newborns decreased from 37.7% to 35.9%, the proportion of second-borns remained nearly unchanged at 33.7%, while the share of third and subsequent children rose from 27.5% to 29%.

The average age of mothers at the birth of their first child in 2024 was 27 years.

As for marriages, 21,653 were registered in 2024 — a 2.8% decrease compared to the previous year.

The average age at first marriage was 29 for women and 32 for men.

In 2024, there were 13,520 registered divorces — 1.1% fewer than in 2023.

