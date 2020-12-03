Armenia lifts several martial law restrictions, including on right to assembly

Armenia has lifted bans on the holding of meetings and strikes as it rolled back several martial law restrictions on December 3.

The entry and exit procedure in Armenia has been canceled as well, and restrictions on publications in the media have been lifted.

The bans were introduced in the country in connection with martial law declared on September 27, immediately following the outbreak of hostilities in Karabakh.

The decision has already been published on the website of the Armenian government, and entered into force from the moment of publication.

Despite the previous ban on rallies, protest demonstrations have been held in the country since November 10, organised by 17 opposition parties.

Thousands of people have been gathering on Freedom Square in Yerevan to express their displeasure at the trilateral truce agreement signed on November 10 to end hostilities in Karabakh. The demonstrators and the opposition organizing the protest demonstrations have demanded and continue to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, claiming that in signing the truce, he signed a ‘traitorous agreement on the voluntary surrender of Karabakh to Azerbaijan.’

Prior to the entry into force of the government’s decision to lift restrictions on holding and participation in rallies, the police detained protesters for violating martial law regulations.