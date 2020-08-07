Azerbaijan's material support to Lebanon was sharply criticized in society
Theis money will be allocated from the reserve fund provided for in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.
Many are angered that the government is providing the assistance during a period when the ‘country itself is in a lamentable socio-economic situation.’ Judging by the discussions on social media, people consider it unfair that the government, instead of fixing the situation in the country, is providing other countries with such serious financial assistance.
Some user comments on this news:
“I wonder why Azerbaijan doesn’t help its people? Why during this period of quarantine every needy family is not given food and financial assistance? Helping Lebanon does not suit us, the people have been dying of hunger for five months!”
“Help these people, these little children, at the age of 18, you will gather everyone and throw them away to the Armenians, whom you support.”
“There is money for everyone, but when it comes to us, there is no money! Instead of giving money to Lebanon, isn’t it better to give it to our quarantined citizens?”
“They keep their people at home for five months, 190 manats [about $112] – no money, and they feel bad about giving [even this sum] to them, while Lebanon is given a million dollars. Self-interest must end. Think about the people.”