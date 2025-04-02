fbpx
Azerbaijani villages of Baskal and Lahij: history and craftsmanship — photo report

Azerbaijan's villages of Baskal and Lahij

This photo story is about the ancient villages of Baskal and Lahij in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district. They stand out not only for their historical landmarks and scenic nature, but also for their unique craft traditions.

Baskal is especially renowned for its ancient silk-making tradition. Visitors come specifically to see how kelaghayi — traditional women’s silk headscarves included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity — are made.

The distinctive patterns on kelaghayi often feature flowers, birds, and the sun. Owing to their symbolic meanings, these scarves are believed to hold mystical powers. Artisans say kelaghayi can protect, heal, and bring good fortune.

Strolling through the streets of Baskal, you can watch local artisans at work, see the kelaghayi-making process, and of course, buy one for yourself.

Lahij is renowned for its unique craft traditions, particularly its centuries-old blacksmithing heritage. Local artisans are famous for producing a wide range of metalwork — from household items and jewellery to ancient weaponry.

As you walk along Lahij’s cobbled streets, you’ll find numerous workshops where you can watch craftsmen at work.

Lahij is also famed for its aromatic spices and dried goods. As you wander through local markets, you’ll come across colourful stalls brimming with a variety of dried fruits and spices.

The village’s unique atmosphere and historic charm transport visitors back in time.

The suspension bridge between Lahij and Baskal was built in 1997 with funds from residents of the village of Zarnava and remains the only land route connecting them to their village.

