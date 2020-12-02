ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijani FM reacts harshly to plans of French MPs to visit Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has objected to the planned visit of French MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Head of the MFA’s press service Leyla Abdullayeva said all visits to the territory must be coordinated with the Azerbaijani government in advance.

“Visits to Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region, must be coordinated with the government of our country. Sanctions will be applied to persons who violate Azerbaijani legislation, and their trips to the territory of Azerbaijan in the future will be limited,” she said.

