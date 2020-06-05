Azerbaijan restores some quarantine measures

In the cities of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and the Absheron region, the work of all enterprises, the provision of services, the operation of public transport and the movement of cars will be suspended. Despite this, restrictions are not imposed on the movement of special vehicles, repair crews and ambulances.

Starting from 00:00 on Saturday, June 6, residents of the cities of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and the Absheron region are forbidden to leave their homes.

People will only be allowed to leave home if medical care is needed, if there is a danger to life, or if it is necessary to go to a funeral of close relatives. To do this, one must call the number 102 of the Ministry of the Interior.

From June 6 to June 8, 2020, only the following organizations and services are allowed to operate:

• state bodies (structures) and other organizations, the list of which was set out by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

• hospitals, emergency medical facilities

• institutions of social services, including services for caring for people with physical and mental disabilities, as well as for those in need of special care

• utilities (water and sewage, gas, heating, electricity distribution, collection and disposal of household waste)

• production and supply of electricity

• land reclamation and water management

• communication services

• broadcasting (television and radio channels, cable television)

• rail, road, sea, air freight

• structures ensuring the operation of pipeline transport

• structures carrying out uninterrupted production activities (enterprises whose activities cannot be stopped due to production and technical conditions)

• enterprises for the extraction, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas

• services for the protection and maintenance of technical safety of enterprises whose work and official activities are suspended.