Counter-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the beginning of an anti-terrorist operation against illegal armed formations in the part of Karabakh under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

It is noted that the strikes are only against the positions of the Armenian army; populated areas and infrastructural objects are not being targeted.

“Systematic shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army by the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region, continued mining of our territories, engineering improvement of combat positions, as well as an increase in the number of trenches and dugouts in recent months has caused even greater tension.

There has also been a strengthening of combat positions with personnel, armored vehicles, artillery and other firepower, bringing units to a high level of combat readiness, creation of additional mobilization units, expansion of reconnaissance activities against Azerbaijani Army units, penetration deep into our positions to re-minimize mine-cleared territories and civilian roads for sabotage and terrorist purposes.

On September 19, on the Ahmedbeyli-Fizuli-Shusha highway, a mine planted in advance for terrorist purposes by reconnaissance and sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan killed civilians and disabled a vehicle belonging to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan. On the same day, a vehicle carrying servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was blown up by a mine planted by a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces, killing and injuring our servicemen. Such facts are a continuation of Armenia’s purposeful and systematic terrorist policy against Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the continued presence of Armenian armed forces formations in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan in violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on November 10, 2020 is a source of serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction work and our military personnel, as well as restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, antiterrorist operations have begun in the region.

Within the framework of the measures, positions of the Armenian armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as military means and objects of military purpose are put out of operation using high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets are taken out of action.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center have been informed about the activities,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.