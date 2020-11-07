Georgian MP claims authorities wiretapped opposition

Opposition MP Salome Samadashvili claims the authorities have been surveilling and illegally wiretapping her.

Samadashvili is the former head of Georgia’s mission to the European Union and Georgia’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg.

She reported that the pro-government TV channel Imedi published illegally made audio recordings on Facebook, and called them “an incompetent compilation of different conversations.”

Samadashvili said one audio recording can be heard with representatives of the opposition United National Movement (created by ex-President Saakashvili) in which Salome Samadashvili and Gubaz Sanikidze talk about a ‘violent change of government’ and disagreement within the united opposition.

Another recording claims to be of Gubaz Sanikidze and Mikheil Saakashvili’s uncle Temur Alasania discussing an action plan to seize power by force.

Imedi TV channel claims the materials came from the Ukrainian edition of the Observer. It is not yet clear if the recording is genuine.

Samadashvili called the director of the Imedi TV channel a “mediocre KGB agent” and said that she would report illegal surveillance to all diplomatic missions, as well as “to Brussels and Washington.”