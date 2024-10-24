Atlantic Council staff in Georgia view the searches of their apartments related to fraudulent call centers as harassment

Searches in the call center case in Georgia

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia reports that on October 24, it conducted searches at several properties allegedly linked to fraudulent call centers based on a court order.

However, it was revealed that searches were also conducted in the apartments of female staff members of the American research center Atlantic Council, which they perceived as an attempt to exert pressure.

“According to the information received, the activities of the call centers are connected to the same type of crimes that are under investigation, and we are dealing with finances on a much larger scale. Also, some individuals working at these properties are linked to similar criminal call centers identified in previous periods,” the statement from the agency reads.

It was reported that various equipment, devices, and documentation containing certain information were discovered during the searches and were confiscated in accordance with the law.

The Investigative Service promises to periodically provide the public with updates on the progress and results of the investigation.

It soon became clear that searches were also conducted at the office of the American consulting company Concentrix, as well as in the apartments of Atlantic Council staff members Sofo Gelava and Eto Buziaashvili.

Sofо Gelava told reporters that investigators confiscated her personal computer, personal phone, and her husband’s and their minor son’s laptops.

Gelava believes the search is linked to her research on Russian disinformation and influence operations in Georgia.

Attorney Shota Tutberidze points out that the search warrant did not specify what the investigators were seeking, as required by law.