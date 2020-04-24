Armenia commemorates 105th anniversary of genocide – for the first time, no one will visit the memorial

On April 24, Armenia is commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman empire at the beginning of the last century.

Every year on this day, thousands of people bring flowers to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, which was built to commemorate the millions who died. Members of the Armenian diaspora, who are mainly all descendants of the victims of the events of 1915, organize memorial events in the countries where they now live.

However, this year, the day of mourning coincided with the state of emergency imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, the Armenian authorities called on citizens to refrain from visiting the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex and changed the format of traditional events. The memorial is closed, and it is only possible to lay flowers at the eternal flame virtually.

April 24 is the official Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The Armenian Genocide was a massacre which occurred in Ottoman Turkey in 1915. Before that, about two and a half million Armenians lived in the territory of the Ottoman Empire. As a result of the killings and mass deportation, more than half of them died.

Armenia, as well as several western countries and organizations officially recognize those events as a genocide. Turkey categorically refuses to refer to it as such.

What events are happening

The event traditionally begins on April 23, when a torchlight procession in memory of the victims takes place in Yerevan every year.

Instead, at exactly 9 pm, the lights in Yerevan and other major cities across the country were shut off while mourning bells chimed in the background. Citizens were warned in advance about how to participate in this “memorial action.” Everyone who wanted to join turned off the lights in their houses and shone their smartphones or flashlights from their windows towards the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial as a symbol of the eternal flame.

At the same time, the 12 columns of the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, representing the 12 provinces of the Ottoman Empire in which the genocide occurred, projected beams of blue light into the night sky.

Already from 8:00 a.m. on April 24, everyone can send messages from Armenia and from abroad to confirm their remote participation in the march to the memorial. The names of those who sent messages will be highlighted on the pillars of the memorial.

Prime minister: remember and demand recognition

Only officials were able to physically approach the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial and lay flowers and wreaths on it in the morning. Among them were Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, newly elected President of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

From here, the head of government gave a live broadcast to the people:

“April 24, 1915 became the apotheosis of the politics of the Ottoman Empire, since on that day, by order of the Young Turks, hundreds of representatives of the Armenian intelligentsia were arrested and killed. The genocide committed by the authorities of the Ottoman Empire is a crime against not only the Armenian people, but the whole of humanity. Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is a question not only of national importance, but also of importance to the common human agenda…30 countries of the world have officially recognized the Armenian Genocide. We are grateful to all countries, international organizations, heads of state and spiritual leaders who are in solidarity with the Armenian people.”

However, Turkey itself, according to Pashinyan, has not repented or apologized:

“This is the reason that we today say: Remember and demand recognition.”

President: Turkey’s recognition of genocide is a guarantee of security for Armenia

In his address, Armen Sargsyan noted that the Armenian people are still waiting for truth to prevail and for justice to be affirmed:

“We cannot, on the one hand, declare an effective joint fight against xenophobia, discrimination, intolerance, anti-semitism, historical negationism and other universal evil, and on the other hand, ‘play the game of diplomacy’ with Turkey concerning the Armenian Genocide. Many states with great investments in Turkey have overcome this obstacle and should be given their due. We are grateful to them, as well as to those countries that, after the genocide, opened their doors and sheltered those who escaped from this disaster. The crime of genocide has no statute of limitations. Turkey’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide and elimination of its consequences is a guarantee of security for Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as for the region.”

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The message from the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Turkey’s consistent denial and justification of the Armenian genocide, the land blockade of the country, as well as its anti-Armenian position on the Karabakh issue, pose a threat to the security of the country and the descendants of those who survived these events in the Ottoman Empire:

“This terrible crime, committed with the intention of completely exterminating the Armenian people and depriving them of their homeland, was the first genocide of the 20th century. Today it continues to threaten the security of the Armenian people. The struggle for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which has been waged for decades, has shown that no power can defeat historical justice and truth. The expanding list of countries recognizing the Armenian Genocide is the best proof of this.”

