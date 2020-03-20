Another 14 cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Armenia, 136 in total

So far, only one patient has recovered and been discharged from the hospital

Another 14 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Armenia on March 20.

In total, the number of infected increased to 136, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details of the new cases have not yet been announced. Earlier, the Ministry of Health issued a statement that henceforth the summary of new infections will be updated once a day, in the morning.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Armenia was registered on March 1. The patient has already recovered and was discharged from the hospital. This is so far the only case of recovery in the country.

On March 16, the Armenian government introduced a state of emergency in the whole country due to the rapid increase in the number of infected people, and will remain in place until April 14.

