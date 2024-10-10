Op-ed: “NATO membership aligns with Armenia’s security needs”

Armenia-NATO

During an October working visit to Armenia, a delegation led by NATO’s Chief of the International Military Staff, Janusz Adamczak, held meetings with the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Discussions focused on advancing cooperation between Armenia and NATO, as well as regional security issues.

Political analyst Gurgen Simonyan believes that Armenia can anticipate “promising opportunities for cooperation” with NATO. He emphasizes that membership in the alliance aligns with the country’s security needs and is of strategic importance. Simonyan dismisses the notion that “NATO cannot fully meet Armenia’s expectations” as a security system:

“NATO is expanding. And this is driven not by the vital interests of the Armenian people, but by the alliance’s own strategic interests. We are situated in a highly important, pivotal region. In this context, Armenia, with its unique civilizational characteristics, is regarded as a significant player in the North Atlantic security framework.”

Armenian authorities have regularly expressed interest in deepening cooperation with NATO. While they consistently emphasizing that the country currently has no plans to pursue membership in the alliance. The Armenia-NATO partnership spans 30 years. In a message marking the anniversary, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative, Javier Colomina, praised Armenia’s longstanding contribution to the alliance’s mission in Kosovo.

He highlighted that over the years, a mutually beneficial partnership has been built “through active political dialogue and practical cooperation.”

Since October 1, NATO’s Secretary General is Mark Rutte. Armenia’s Foreign Minister extended congratulations on his appointment, noting that Armenia looks forward to “strengthening the partnership, based on shared values, to ensure a more secure and peaceful future.”

In November, a delegation led by the Chairman of the Armenian Parliament’s Defense and Security Committee, Andranik Kocharyan, is set to travel to Canada to participate in the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Political analyst Gurgen Simonyan emphasizes that Armenia’s relationship with NATO has remained close for the past 30 years. He believes that the alignment of Western states, the key players in the security system, towards the region is crucial for Armenia-NATO cooperation.

Simonyan also suggests that Mark Rutte, the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands and the newly appointed NATO Secretary General, holds a friendly stance towards Armenia. According to Simonyan, during Rutte’s time as Prime Minister, the Netherlands provided both diplomatic and political support to Armenia on various issues:

“Rutte is unlikely to change his views now, as NATO Secretary General. Especially since the alliance is also interested in maintaining a presence in territories south of the Caucasus. Contrary to some analysts’ claims, it will be France, not Turkey, representing NATO’s interests in the region.”

Simonyan points out that the previous security system for Armenia no longer exists. It’s a reality that Armenian society has come to fully grasp over the past few years. Meanwhile, NATO is currently asserting dominance in various regions. According to Simonyan, it presents an opportunity for Armenia to build closer cooperation with the alliance – if the country adopts the right policies.

“However, I don’t see such steps being taken. Armenia’s government is focused on a regional approach. But if a more effective strategy were pursued, we could confidently say that Armenia-NATO relations would have a chance to evolve much further, opening up broader opportunities for collaboration.”

