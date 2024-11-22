Armenia becomes regional leader in press freedom, says Council of Europe official

Armenia hailed for press freedom

Armenia has achieved substantial progress and climbed in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index. In 2023, the country ranked 49th, compared to 80th in 2018.

Armenia now leads the region in press freedom. Georgia is ranked 77th, Azerbaijan 151st, Turkey 165th, and Iran 177th.

Rodica Ciochina, head of the Council of Europe campaign to enhance journalist safety, welcomed Armenia’s achievements. She noted that despite persisting challenges, the government’s actions reflect a comprehensive approach to improving journalist safety.

However, Ciochina also highlighted unresolved issues, urging Armenia to address these and meet the expectations set by the Council of Europe within the campaign’s framework.

“Positive trends exist, but challenges remain”

Rodica Ciochina has highlighted Armenia’s advances in media freedom as a positive shift toward creating an environment where journalism can flourish:

“Still, despite the improved press freedom ranking, Armenia continues to face significant challenges, including polarization, hate speech, and disinformation.”

She warned that these issues could foster a hostile environment for journalists, particularly women, who may be subject to additional forms of harassment.

Ciochina underscored the importance of ensuring not only the physical safety of journalists but also their protection in the digital sphere, such as shielding them from cyberattacks:

“Armenia’s improved press freedom ranking is promising and reflects the efforts of various stakeholders to build a free and independent media landscape. Yet, addressing these persistent challenges demands ongoing vigilance.”

Lack of awareness about journalists’ role remains a concern

Rodica Ciochina expressed serious concern about the lack of understanding of the critical role journalists play in Armenian society:

“There is a need to raise public awareness about the importance of press freedom and the role of media in a democracy.”

She emphasized the necessity of educational and outreach initiatives to foster respect for journalists and their work. Ciochina also called for steps to counteract societal polarization and reduce hostility.

EU campaign aims to create safer environment for journalists

Rodica Ciochina outlined the primary goal of the campaign: creating a safer environment for journalists in Council of Europe member states. She highlighted that the campaign focuses on a specific theme each year, with this year’s emphasis placed on journalist protection.

To achieve this objective, the campaign will implement a structured mechanism. A national coordinator will be appointed, and a national committee or working group will be established. This body will include representatives from law enforcement, media, NGOs, and members of parliament.

“The establishment of a national committee within the framework of this campaign, along with the development of a National Action Plan for journalist safety, represents a significant step toward creating a safer environment for journalists. It also aligns with the broader goal of reinforcing democracy in Armenia,” said Rodica Ciochina.

She believes that such a committee, with its diverse representation, will serve as a solid foundation for implementing effective policies to safeguard press freedom.

