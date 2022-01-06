Anti-tobacco measures in Armenia - no more cigarettes in shop windows anymore

New anti-smoking measures in Armenia

From January 1, 2022, new anti-tobacco measures are in force in Armenia. It is now forbidden to display packs of cigarettes in shop windows. Advertising of cigarettes on posters and banners in stores is also prohibited. The new restrictions were discussed on January 5 at the first government meeting this year. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health explained the position of the Cabinet.

“Everything is done so that people do not think about cigarettes”

Advertising tobacco in public places has already been banned, and the new restrictions are the next step in the fight against smoking, recalled Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A ban has now been introduced on the display of tobacco products, smoking accessories, and tobacco substitutes, both in shops and kiosks selling cigarettes, and in restaurants, cafes and bars.

It is forbidden to place empty boxes, mock-ups and posters advertising tobacco products there. The new rules do not apply only to duty-free shops at the airport.

From March 15, another restriction will come into effect: smoking will be prohibited both in closed rooms of restaurants, bars and cafes, and in open areas.

Everything is being done so that people do not think about cigarettes, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan:

“Previously, a showcase with cigarettes was located at the entrance of retail outlets, near the cash register, in the most conspicuous place so that people do not forget to buy cigarettes”.

New anti-tobacco measures will help fight non-communicable diseases, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said. According to her, 27.9% of the population over 16 years old in Armenia smokes, 51% of smokers are men.

“We have no right to postpone this any longer”

“Finally, the political will was shown, and the decision was made”, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the government meeting. In her opinion, business was given enough transitional time, and the government no longer had the right to postpone this decision.

By introducing these restrictions, the government does not plan to harm business, Anahit Avanesyan said. The only goal is to protect the health of the people of the country, especially the youth.

According to her, the country has a high level of premature death from cardiovascular and oncological diseases, which makes it necessary to “take effective measures”.