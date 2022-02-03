fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Annual inflation in Georgia amounted to 13.9%

messenger vk-black email copy print
Inflation in Georgia

According to new data from the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat), the inflation rate in the country has amounted to 1.1% compared to December last year, while the annual inflation rate has reached 13.9%.

The main factor in the growth of annual inflation is the rise in food prices. According to Geostat, in January 2022, prices rose the most for cabbage (up by 213% over the year) and utilities (increased from 57% to 78%).

At the same time, some goods and services fell in price. In particular, air transportation and tourism fees (by 34 and 15.7%) and some items of clothing.

The government expects inflation to decrease in February, Deputy Finance Minister Mikhail Dundua said.

“The high level of inflation is due to global factors, which has been repeatedly noted by the International Monetary Fund. This is a global trend, and Georgia, unfortunately, cannot be an exception. It can be said that in this case, it was an exceptional period, but from this month we expect stabilization and a decrease in the inflation rate”, Dundua said.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews