Armenia trying to restore air travel with other countries

Armenia is in negotiations with airlines and partners in the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union in order to restore air traffic as soon as possible.

According to the government leader, about 20 airlines have already expressed their readiness to resume regular flights sometime in September.

While Armenia continues to negotiate, protest over the issue of the closed borders periodically take place.

What is currently known

So far, it is only known that these 10-20 airlines will be able to resume regular flights if “there are no legal restrictions.” During the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that “on its end, Armenia has tried to simplify the ability to enter the country as much as possible”:

“Foreign citizens who do not want to remain in quarantine can take a PCR test within 14 days, receive an answer in a day and, if the result is negative, leave self-isolation.”

The question of resuming air traffic, according to the Prime Minister, will be raised within the framework of the EAEU.

“Many of our fellow citizens have been traveling abroad to earn money for many years, especially in Russia, and this topic is raised from time to time. However, it must be stated that this situation is an epidemiological crisis. Sometimes, one gets the impression that this situation is only in Armenia, but it is not. Today, passenger traffic between the CIS countries has ceased altogether”, noted Pashinyan.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan noted that this issue has already been raised within the EAEU.

“Our partners in the EAEU are ready to discuss this issue, and at a minimum, we will be able to establish uniform regulations so that they are work equally for all EAEU countries. Even if in the near future it will not be possible to resume regular passenger transport, then at least the establishment of uniform standards will be achieved,” he said.

“I want to go to Russia”: Armenia’s closed borders led to protests

Protests in connection with the closed borders are periodically held in Armenia. The participants are mainly labor migrants and family members of Russian Armenians who cannot leave the country.

During the most recent protest, protesters staged a car rally. Cars dressed with posters that read “I want to go to Russia” drove around the Yerevan.

On September 10, Press Secretary for the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan addressed the Armenian citizens who want to leave for Russia. She reminded them that restrictions on air and land passenger transportation were introduced by the host countries, and not by Armenia.

To date, it is only possible to get from Armenia to Russia by charter flights organized by the Russian Embassy in Armenia.