Opposition demands inquest from Prosecutor's Office in Abkhazia after protest

After the protest in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia the opposition is demanding a reaction from the Prosecutor General’s Office for involving the army in the internal political struggle. Soldiers and military equipment were used on May 30 to cordon off the presidential palace during an opposition rally, although this is prohibited by Abkhaz law.

Several opposition organizations appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to conduct an inspection. They also ask the parliament to hold open hearings on overreach by Minister of Defense Vladimir Anua.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has not yet given its assessment of what happened. But given that it answered all previous appeals that “there were no violations of the law,” the opposition does not have much hope this time either.

But opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba does not consider appeals to the prosecutor’s office to be in vain.

“The history of Abkhazia does not end today. What we are doing now is the basis for holding officials accountable in the future. Over time, all this will form the basis of the accusation. If the Prosecutor General does not respond, if the Minister of Defense violates the law, in any case, responsibility will come, but not now in two years. We must put an end to this impunity. And how to put an end to this? Only punish according to the law.”

