Abkhazia welcomes Belarusian President's statement on its possible recognition



Lukashenka hinted at the possible recognition of Abkhazia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka said that he expects “signals” from Russia in order to recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as Crimea (as part of Russia). The official Sukhum took the words of the Belarusian president positively, while the Kremlin said that there would be no signals.

The Kremlin will not send any signals to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to recognize the independence of South Ossetia, Abkhazia, and Crimea as a Russian region, Tass news agency cited the press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“Our ally and partner will make his own decision when he deems it necessary”, the Kremlin spokesman said.

He stated that the Belarusian leader is well aware of the real situation with the status of Crimea, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. “There is no need for additional signals”, Peskov believes.

Belarus may recognize Crimea as part of Russia, and South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent republics, but this will happen under certain conditions, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated.

“As soon as I understand, the President [of Russia] will tell me that there is a need for this”, Lukashenka said in an interview on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on February 7.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia responded to Lukashenka’s statement.

“The Republic of Abkhazia positively assesses the statement of the Belarusian leader about the possibility of recognizing the sovereignty of the Abkhazian state. Such a step on the part of Minsk would confirm the course of President Lukashenko to build strong allied relations between Belarus and Russia”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The agency notes that while developing allied relations with Russia, Abkhazia would also be interested in establishing official contacts with the Republic of Belarus, “which is a strategic ally of the Russian Federation, a member of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, a full and active member of the Commonwealth of the Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization”.

