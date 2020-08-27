Abkhaz Church refuses to accept icon donated by Georgian politicians

The Abkhaz Orthodox Church has refused to accept an icon donated to the Ilori Church by the leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party Irma Inashvili and Giorgi Lomia, and will return it to the Georgian Church.

“The Abkhaz Orthodox Church does not accept the icon donated to the Ilor Church by the Georgian Church and Georgian MPs with the participation of the adviser to the President of Abkhazia, and returns it to the Georgian Church. This mission took place without the participation of the Abkhaz Orthodox Church. Such actions are unacceptable until the recognition of the Abkhaz Orthodox Church, ” – the statement of the Abkhaz Church says.

The leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Irma Inashvili and Giorgi Lomia, visited Abkhazia on August 18.

There they met with Lasha Sakania, an adviser to de facto President Aslan Bzhania.

Alliance of Patriots makes a stir – what were pro-Russian, Georgian politicians doing in Abkhazia?

Georgian media reported on Sakania’s meeting with representatives of the Alliance of Patriots.

Lasha Sakania at first denied the fact of meeting with Georgian politicians, but later admitted that the meeting really took place.

According to Sakania, it was a “humanitarian action” that friends living in Russia asked to organize.

Due to the negative reaction to this fact in Abkhazia, Lasha Sakania resigned.