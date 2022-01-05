A woman who makes khachkar stone-crosses and her path to harmony. Video blog from Armenia

There are many craftsmen in Armenia who create khachkars, cross-stones, however, there are not too many women among them. This video blog is about Lusine Aleksanyan – a woman who makes khachkars, how she got involved in this business and how it helped her reached harmony with herself.

Khachkars are Armenian sacred monuments. Most commonly found khachkars are stone memorial steles in a form of a cross. The very word “khachkar” comes from “khach” – “cross” and “kar” – “stone”.

“Thanks to this work, I have achieved harmony with myself, with my thoughts, desires, abilities. I even gained confidence in myself, and this is one of the basics harmony.

I mentally merge with the pattern, with the stone and begin to sing. During work, I do not think about where the khachkar will be installed, or how much money I will get for it. When it is ready and when I see how it came out, it will already a great pleasure for me”.