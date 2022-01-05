ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon

A woman who makes khachkar stone-crosses and her path to harmony. Video blog from Armenia

messenger vk-black email copy print

There are many craftsmen in Armenia who create khachkars, cross-stones, however, there are not too many women among them. This video blog is about Lusine Aleksanyan – a woman who makes khachkars, how she got involved in this business and how it helped her reached harmony with herself.

Khachkars are Armenian sacred monuments. Most commonly found khachkars are stone memorial steles in a form of a cross. The very word “khachkar” comes from “khach” – “cross” and “kar” – “stone”.

“Thanks to this work, I have achieved harmony with myself, with my thoughts, desires, abilities. I even gained confidence in myself, and this is one of the basics harmony.

I mentally merge with the pattern, with the stone and begin to sing. During work, I do not think about where the khachkar will be installed, or how much money I will get for it. When it is ready and when I see how it came out, it will already a great pleasure for me”.

Most read

1

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

2

New Year, new hopes - the year 2022 comes to Azerbaijan. Photo / Video

3

Abkhazia welcomes 2022: what do people expect from it and how will they remember their 2021?

4

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

5

Head of Georgia's ruling party: US Embassy received incorrect information, but this is not an excuse

6

Georgia has 2nd highest Covid death rate in the world in a week. Armenia comes the 43rd, Azerbaijan - the 63rd

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews