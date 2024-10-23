Wildberry has started operating in Georgia.

Wildberry, a major Russian company engaged in online sales of various goods and sanctioned for supporting the war against Ukraine, has started operations in Georgia. The ordered products will be delivered to the country through a Georgian franchise company.

Wildberry is an online hypermarket founded in Russia in 2004 by Vladislav and Tatyana Bakalchuk. It is a sort of Russian equivalent of Amazon, selling almost everything, including clothing, cosmetics, food, household appliances, books, and alcohol.



Currently, the company operates in Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Israel.

The company Wildberry and its director have been blacklisted by Ukraine and the European Union member state Poland.

According to Bloomberg, the company’s president, Tatyana Bakalchuk, is working on developing a new online payment system to ease the difficulties faced by Russian banks due to being cut off from SWIFT.

The company is one of the largest taxpayers to the Russian budget.

Earlier, on September 10, it became known that another major Russian online store, Ozon, had started operating in Georgia.

In April 2022, Ozon’s CEO, Alexander Shulgin, was added to the European sanctions list, after which he resigned. In September 2023, it was reported that the EU Court in Luxembourg decided to lift the sanctions against Shulgin.