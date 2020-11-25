ENGLISH arrow icon
LGBT in Caucasus

Poster dedicated to memory of transgender individuals burned in Tbilisi

A poster dedicated to the memory of transgender people who died in Georgia was burned in Tbilisi in the underground passage on Heroes’ Square.

The action was videotaped and then posted on the Tbilisi Pride Facebook page.

The poster with the words “We Remember” was displayed by the Tbilisi Pride group on November 20, the International Day of Remembrance of Transgender People.

The video shows members of a radical group pouring gasoline, setting fire to the poster, then one of them raises his hand in a Nazi salute.

“This is a degradation of public space. […] Human life, grief for the departed, respect and compassion – all of this was devalued,” the Tbilisi Pride group commented on the incident.

“There are legal ways to respond to such violent acts. But the law is not always sufficient. The main thing is the acceptance by society of values such as human dignity, equality and solidarity. We must all fight for positive transformations in society,” Tbilisi Pride said in a statement.

