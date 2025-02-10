75th day of protests in Georgia: police crack down, opposition politician detained

On the 75th consecutive day of protests in Georgia, police resumed detentions on Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi. As of 22:00 on 10 February, opposition politician Levan Gogichaishvili, a member of the For Georgia party, has been among those arrested.

Media footage shows dozens of police officers detaining Levan Gogichaishvili during the protests in Tbilisi.

“I saw a whole police cordon on the other side of the road dragging him toward a detention vehicle they had prepared in advance,” said For Georgia party leader Berdia Sichinava.

Media reports also indicate the arrest of other protesters, though the Interior Ministry has yet to provide official information.

Pro-European protests in Tbilisi have continued for two and a half months. In recent days, law enforcement officers have returned to Rustaveli Avenue, attempting to prevent demonstrators from blocking the road.

Protesters report on social media that police are acting with increased aggression today. A police cordon has been set up in front of the parliament building.