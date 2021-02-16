In just a few hours, almost 1.5 percent of the Georgian population filled out a questionnaire to apply for seasonal work in Germany.

Registration began on February 15, and by 15:00 on February 16, 53,274 people had already registered.

So many people went to the site at the same time that it had to be turned off for some time, Director of the Employment Promotion Agency Nino Veltauri told Business Courier.

The Ministry of Health of Georgia announced the signing of an agreement with Germany on February 12, 2021, allowing Georgian citizens to find employment in seasonal work in agriculture. According to the program, Georgian citizens will spend from one to three months in Germany, working five to six days a week. The duration of the working day is 8-10 hours.

The minimum wage is €9.5 per hour, from which tax and food and lodging expenses will be deducted from this amount.

According to the German Ambassador to Georgia, Georgia is the first country with which Germany has started working in this direction.

Registration is available all year round on the portal: https://workabroad.moh.gov.ge/



Every seventh citizen of Georgia receives social assistance. Official unemployment is 12 percent, although 63 percent consider themselves unemployed.

Former prime minister and chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, first announced the possibility of legal employment of Georgian citizens abroad two years ago.