Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan marks 31st anniversary of Black January massacre

31 years have passed since the tragic night of January 20, 1990, when Soviet troops entered Baku from five directions without announcement. 

That night and the next few days in Baku, Neftchala and Lankaran, 147 people were killed, 744 were wounded and over 800 were arrested.

On the eve of the events in Baku and around the capital of Azerbaijan, a military contingent of the Soviet army and internal troops numbering 65,000 people was deployed.

January 20, 1990

A report, prepared by independent experts of the organization Shield’, says: “People were shot at close range with particular cruelty, hospitals and ambulances were shelled killing doctors, people were killed by weapons with prohibited bullets. 5.45 mm caliber with a mixed center weight for the Kalashnikov assault rifle. Among the killed were minors, women, old people and disabled people.” 

Today, as well as every year on this day, thousands of residents of Baku and regions of the country almost commemorate the victims of January 20, 1990 on the Alley of Martyrs.

