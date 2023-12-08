Georgian president to join "Your Voice for Europe" march on December 9

Zurabishvili joins march for Europe

On December 9, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will participate in the “Your Voice for Europe” march, organized by non-governmental organizations, during a crucial period when Georgia anticipates a decision on its candidate status for EU accession, expected on December 14-15.

“We need to proclaim loudly the European future of Georgia so that it becomes the shared voice of the entire country. I’m aware of various initiatives happening in many places these days. Collectively, we send a unified message to Europe. Long live our European future!” stated Salome Zurabishvili.

March Your Voice to Europe and “the biggest EU flag in the world”

On December 9 at 14:00, a coalition of NGOs will lead a march called “Your Voice to Europe” from Republic Square to Europe Square in Tbilisi.

Giorgi Mshvenieradze, director of the Guardians of Democracy organization, mentioned that they will unveil “the biggest EU flag in the world” on Europe Square. Each star on this flag is embroidered in different regions of Georgia symbolizing unity in the nation’s pursuit of integration with the European Union.

Mshvenieradze emphasizes the importance of conveying Georgia’s strong voice to the leaders of all 27 EU member states, especially with the positive recommendation from the European Commission for Georgia to attain EU candidate status.

It is worth noting that the ruling Georgian Dream party disapproves of President Zurabishvili’s intention to participate in this march, aligning with their dissatisfaction with her recent activities.