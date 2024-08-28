Most of sale proceeds of Zamira Hajiyeva's London property to be returned to Azerbaijan

Zamira Hajiyeva London property

Zamira Hajiyeva’s mansion in London, wife of former International Bank of Azerbaijan head Jahangir Hajiyev, has been seized, along with her golf club in the UK.

The UK government has informed the BBC that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the seized assets will be returned to Azerbaijan.

The UK’s National Crime Agency reported that Zamira Hajiyeva acquired the luxury property through “large-scale fraud and embezzlement, accounting manipulations, and the misappropriation of state bank funds through money laundering” in Azerbaijan.

Zamira Hajiyeva has denied the charges. In court, she claimed that before her husband became the bank’s chairman, he was a legitimate businessman who earned his independent wealth through successful business ventures.

The court demanded proof of the legitimate financial sources of her disputed wealth, which she failed to provide.

At previous court hearings, Zamira Hajiyeva’s total assets were estimated at more than £26 million, roughly 56 million manats.

According to an agreement with Zamira Hajiyeva, about £18 million, or approximately 40 million manats, from the sale of her property will be controlled by the UK government.

Hajiyeva will receive 30% of the amount raised from the auction sale of the property.

From the remaining 70%, the investigation costs of the National Crime Agency will be deducted, and the remaining funds will be returned to Azerbaijan.

“The British government is committed to returning assets acquired through corruption to Azerbaijan in accordance with international law,” the British government told BBC News Azerbaijan.

The government also added that, at this time, it is difficult to estimate the total amount that will be returned to Azerbaijan.

Zamira Hajiyeva agrees to settlement

According to a statement from the law firm Gherson, representing Zamira Hajiyeva, she agreed to the settlement because she was unable to defend her position.

“The Azerbaijani government deliberately prevented access to crucial information from Jahangir Hajiyev,” Hajiyeva’s lawyers stated.

The statement from Gherson noted that Jahangir Hajiyev, who was arrested in Azerbaijan, had potentially significant information for the case that needed to be presented during the trial.

Jahangir Hajiyev was arrested in December 2015. In 2016, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In 2019, an Azerbaijani court sentenced him to an additional 16.5 years for further charges. The banker was accused of several economic crimes, including embezzlement and large-scale money laundering.

“In the ongoing case in the UK, Azerbaijani authorities deliberately prevented Hajiyeva and her British lawyers from meeting with Mr. Hajiyev, who is imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani authorities did not allow Mr. Hajiyev’s Azerbaijani lawyers to provide him with documents reflecting the charges brought against his wife by the National Crime Agency for review and comment.”

Gherson stated that two complaints have been filed with the European Court of Human Rights regarding this matter.

Zamira Hajiyeva’s Harrods spending

Zamira Hajiyeva drew global media attention for spending about 35 million manats (approximately $20.6 million) at the famous London department store Harrods between 2006 and 2016. This amounts to around 7,000-8,000 manats (approximately $4,100-$4,700) per day.

According to British media, citing court documents, she spent about 50,000 manats (approximately $29,400) on tea and coffee, 21,000 manats (approximately $12,300) on fruits and vegetables, and 69,000 manats (approximately $40,500) on Godiva chocolates.

It was also revealed in court that Hajiyeva spent around 545,000 manats (approximately $202,900) on toys over those 10 years.

Additionally, she purchased jewelry and clothing worth tens of thousands of manats during this period.