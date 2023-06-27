fbpx
Head of State Department Sanctions Coordination Office visits Georgia

The Embassy of the United States of America reacted to the visit to Georgia by the head of the US State Department’s Office for the Coordination of Sanctions, James O’Brien. According to the embassy, O’Brien will visit Tbilisi to discuss with representatives of the Georgian authorities the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia and their effective implementation.

“The purpose of this visit is to establish a direct channel of communication and establish a dialogue based on future cooperation,” the embassy said in a statement.

During the visit, meetings will be held with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili, Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, First Vice President of the National Bank Natia Turnava, and Prosecutor General Irakli Shotadze.

“We look forward to continued close cooperation and intensified efforts to prevent sanctions evasion as Russia continues its vicious war against Ukraine.”

James O’Brien will visit Tbilisi today, June 27. The delegation also includes EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O’Sullivan and Kumar Iyer from the UK Foreign Office.

