US State Department on meeting with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister: 'We showed what Georgia can do to improve relations with the US'

US State Department meeting with Georgia’s vice prime minister

The US State Department responded to a question from globalnews.ge regarding its meeting with Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy from Georgian Dream.

Journalists asked what topics were discussed between US State Department representatives and Davitashvili. The State Department replied that it does not comment on closed diplomatic discussions, adding that “the United States has clearly demonstrated what steps the Georgian government can take to show the seriousness of its intentions to improve relations with the US.”

On 24 April 2025, Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Economy from Georgian Dream, met with Joshua Huck, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States. The information about the meeting was released by Davitashvili’s press service, although no photograph of Joshua Huck at the meeting was published.

According to the press release, Davitashvili and Huck “discussed a forward-looking agenda for political and economic cooperation between Georgia and the United States.” The release also stated that, in Davitashvili’s view, the Georgian government fully agrees with the new US administration on key issues.

It is noteworthy that Joshua Huck has been openly critical of Georgian Dream’s actions.

In July 2024, after the Georgian government first passed the “foreign agents” law, Huck told Congress that Georgia had sharply veered off its democratic path, “putting the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and its relationship with the United States at risk.”

At the same session, Joshua Huck also spoke about Georgian Dream’s disinformation campaign and the sanctions the United States had imposed on “dozens of members of the ruling party, members of parliament, and law enforcement officers.”

On 2 April 2025, the US State Department provided a written response to globalnews.ge regarding the United States’ position on the current situation in Georgia:

“As for the ongoing anti-democratic actions by the Georgian Dream government, as Vice President Vance noted in Munich, a democratic mandate cannot be secured by censoring or imprisoning opponents, nor by disregarding the will of the core electorate on who should be part of our shared society. The United States has been a partner of Georgia and the Georgian people for 33 years, steadfastly supporting Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity throughout this time.”