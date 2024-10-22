fbpx
"The coalition government would represent the greatest progress for the country" - Interview with the President of Georgia

Interview with Zurabishvili

In an interview with the TV channel Formula, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili stated that the country’s foreign policy cannot be resolved under the leadership of Bidzina Ivanishvili and the ruling party, Georgian Dream. According to her, a shift to a coalition government would be the “greatest progress for the country,” allowing Georgia to move away from the one-party rule it has been under for more than 30 years.

Zourabichvili also mentioned she has a candidate for the position of Prime Minister, though she plans to announce their name after the parliamentary elections on October 26. Furthermore, she proposed the idea of forming a temporary “technical” government should the opposition win, to carry out necessary reforms before holding new elections.

Commenting on Ivanishvili’s recent interview, she added that he is trying to calm his supporters who fear Western sanctions, but in her view, “nothing really depends on Ivanishvili anymore.”

According to the president, Ivanishvili and Georgian Dream have left the country isolated with their political approach.

“This will be resolved when a new government comes in. Representatives of the European Union have clearly stated that there will be no resolution [of relations] under this government and with its current rhetoric,” said Zourabichvili.

The president also encouraged the public not to fear participating in the elections, assuring that voting confidentiality is guaranteed:

“Everyone must go to vote, and everyone should know that their vote, if they do vote, will be secret. It is essential that no one stays home, and no one fears coming to the elections.”

Zourabichvili acknowledges that none of the four major opposition parties and coalitions may be seen as perfect by voters or fully align with their views. However, she emphasizes the importance of voting for one of them to enable transformation, including the repeal of the controversial “foreign agents” law. The president hints that the main priority now is to prevent Georgian Dream from gaining a parliamentary majority and staying in power.

Regarding Russia, Zourabichvili stated that today “Russia can achieve nothing,” and despite the war in Ukraine dragging on for more than two years, “the fact is that Russia has not achieved its goals, despite its army being considered one of the strongest.”

The president expressed confidence that Georgia, along with Ukraine and Moldova, will “very soon and very quickly” join the European Union.

