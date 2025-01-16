fbpx
Student protests sweep Georgian universities amid nationwide strike. Video

Student protests in Georgia

In the wake of the three-hour nationwide strike held on 15 January in Georgia, students from numerous universities occupied lobbies and classrooms, demanding the release of individuals unlawfully arrested during protests and the holding of new parliamentary elections.

The action was joined by students from seven universities, including Ilia State University in Tbilisi and Batumi State University.

“We believe that the strength of students lies in unity, and we will always take collective action to protest against injustice and violence,” the participants stated.

Batumi State University:

Ilia State University:

Tbilisi Academy of Arts:

Free University and Agrarian University:

On 15 January, many employers and employees in Georgia held a three-hour strike under the slogan “Georgia Strikes!”

The warning strike, demanding new parliamentary elections, began at 3:00 PM and lasted until 6:00 PM. It was joined by private companies, shops, banks, cafes, restaurants, and more.

