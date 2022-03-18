Russia's invasion of Ukraine, day 23: live updates
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine latest news, key developments, photos and videos here
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or are under siege. But in the third week of the war, the resistance of the Ukrainian army, with international support, stopped the advance of Russian troops. Unprecedented in severity sanctions against Russia. According to UN estimates, more than two and a half million refugees left Ukraine.
-
Summary of events by 16.00: Rocket strikes on Ukrainian cities, new threats from Lavrov
🔘 Missiles fired at Lviv hit the aircraft repair plant. According to the city authorities, during the strike no one was killed and one person was injured. This was announced by the head of the Lviv OVA Maxim Kozitsky.
🔘 130 people have been evacuated from the destroyed Drama Theater in Mariupol, more than 1,300 remain in the basements, – Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova.
🔘 The transfer of Soviet S-300s by other countries to Ukraine will allegedly be considered illegal, so Moscow will not allow this, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said: “Any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia”.
🔘 Russia changed its mind about submitting a draft resolution on a ceasefire in Ukraine to a vote in the UN Security Council, which was supposed to be considered today, March 18. “Western countries put pressure on UN members not to support the Russian initiative”, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya
🔘 The Ukrainian army has set a record in the effectiveness of the use of Javelin anti-tank systems. Out of 112 shots, 100 hit the target – Pentagon.
Video: destruction of two pieces of Russian equipment by the Ukrainian ATGM “Stugna” – UNIAN
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 In the morning, Russia has launched a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. In addition to Lviv, missiles have been launched in Kiev, Kharkov and Kramatorsk. In Kramatorsk, a rocket hit a residential building and an office building. It is already known about 2 dead and 6 wounded – the mayor of the city.
Video: The result of a rocket hit in Kramatorsk – Nexta live
🔘 As a result of the strike in the Podolsky district of Kyiv, a 5-storey building has caught fire this morning. At the moment, it has been reported about 4 injured and 1 dead. According to other sources, these were fragments of a downed Russian missile.
Photo: Result of a rocket hitting Kyiv – UNIAN
🔘 6 cruise missiles have been fired at Lviv, presumably X-555, from the Black Sea. 2 missiles have been destroyed by means of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Zapad air command.
🔘 The Office of the President has responded to the statements of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who blames the war solely on Putin, and not on the Russians as a whole:
“Chancellor Scholz, wanting to justify his indecision, proposes to divide ordinary Russians and Putin as the author of the war. In Europe, this may become an untruthful trend. After all, officially 71% of Russians categorically support the war against Ukraine and the massacres of our citizens,” tweeted adviser to the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak.
🔘 The second wave of mobilization is taking place in Ukraine.
Video: The building of the Kharkiv Regional Institute of Public Administration after a missile attack
In the world:
🔘 Putin, in a telephone conversation to Turkish President Erdogan, has voiced his demands for Ukraine:
- neutral status of Ukraine,
refusal to join NATO,
disarmament of Ukraine to a level that the Kremlin considers sufficient for itself,
ensuring the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine,
“denazification”.
🔘 The head of the European Parliament has banned diplomats and civil servants from Russia from entering their residences in Brussels and Strasbourg.
🔘 The British regulator Ofcom has revoked the license of the Russian state television channel RT to broadcast in the UK.
🔘 The Polish government is preparing to present the idea of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the NATO summit and at the meeting of the European Council, – Polish government speaker Piotr Muller.
🔘 China is increasing its purchases of corn from the United States, against the background of the war in Ukraine, which jeopardized the export of this crop, as well as the spring sowing campaign in the republic, according to Boomberg
Photo: Ukrainian serviceman in front of a destroyed house – Oleksandr Khomenko
In Russia:
🔘 The pirate site RuTraker, blocked in Russia, has threatened to block it platform for Russians. According to the website representative, the service “in the current situation does not support any actions of the Russian authorities”. If Roskomnadzor removes the site from the banned list, the platform itself will block access to it for users from Russia.
🔘 Large household appliances in Russia have risen in price by 50%. At the same time, the demand for it has increased by 2.3 times (123%), follows from a market study conducted by the service for comparing goods and prices.
🔘 The State Duma of the Russian Federation wants to toughen the punishment for high treason. Now the terms under this article are from 12 to 20 years in prison. In the future, lawmakers plan to increase the term to life.
🔘The ruling United Russia party is preparing a bill on criminal and administrative liability for “fake news about Russian government agencies operating abroad.” It will concern representatives of the Russian Guard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Russian embassies, Rossotrudnichestvo and other government departments.
🔘 In Russia, the demand for antidepressants has risen sharply. From February 28 to March 6, sales of these drugs in the country exceeded 525 million rubles, which is more than four times more than a year earlier, DSM Group told Kommersant.
🔘 In Russia, today is the day of the annexation of Crimea. Across the country, the state organizes actions in support of Putin and the war in Ukraine. A video message from the President of the Russian Federation to the people is expected.
Photo: State employees gathered for the Crimean Spring concert in Moscow
- neutral status of Ukraine,
-
Summary of events by 10.00: Rocket attack on Lviv, new sanctions against Russia
🔘 3 have reportedly gone off in Lviv. Presumably, a missile attack was carried out on objects on the outskirts of the city. The media write that at least one blow was struck at the city’s airport. The mayor of the city said that the hits occurred nearby, but the Lviv airport itself was intact.
🔘 Russian military shelling interferes with the rescue operation in the theater of Mariupol. Up to a thousand people can still be under the rubble, BBC reports with reference to the representative of the “Azov” regiment.
Video: Smoke around hit Lviv airport
🔘 More than 320,000 Ukrainians have returned to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Most of them are men, State Border Service of the country reports.
🔘 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian troops have lost their offensive potential and have been stopped in all directions.
🔘 First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Denis Kudin on the air of the UA channel Razom spoke about the economic situation in Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian economy experienced a “deep fall”, and in some areas the decline was 75%. Kudin also named the approximate amount of losses from the Russian invasion – 565 billion hryvnia (almost 20 billion dollars). The official announced a reduction in fuel prices.
🔘 Russia announced its desire to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council on March 18 to discuss the topic of “US biological laboratories in Ukraine”.
Photo: The fire in the largest market of Kharkiv continues to burn
🔘 UN humanitarian convoys cannot enter Sumy and Mariupol, the head of the World Health Organization said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.
🔘 Zelensky awarded the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov who was held captive for six days with the Order “For Courage” III degree. It is reported that the Russian military persuaded the mayor to cooperate with Russia, but he refused and was then exchanged for nine prisoners of war.
Video: Destruction of Russian armored vehicles with the help of the Ukrainian anti-tank complex “Stugna”
In the world:
🔘 Democrats in the US Senate are discussing a bill to remove tax breaks for US companies that continue to do business in Russia. At the moment, this law is valid for the DPRK, Iran, Sudan and Syria.
🔘 The Swedish Union of Port Workers has announced a blockade of Russian ships, SVT reports. The blockade will extend to Russian-owned ships, ships traveling to and from Russia, and ships carrying Russian goods. The workers of the Swedish ports refused to carry out loading and unloading, towing and mooring of ships.
🔘 Japan, Australia and New Zealand are imposing new sanctions against individuals and companies from Russia. The sanctions are directed against Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, oligarchs Suleiman Kerimov, Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, some Russian banks and officials, Rosoboronexport and others.
🔘 Reuters reports that more than 200 million euros worth of Russian assets have been frozen in the Netherlands as part of the sanctions.
🔘 The World Bank will allocate $100 million for scholarships in Ukraine
🔘 Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attacks on Russians in Germany, recalling that Putin is the cause of the war:
“It is absolutely unacceptable when we insult, scold or use physical violence against people of Russian origin. Because this is Putin’s war. Only he is responsible for it”, the German Chancellor wrote on his Twitter.
Photo: A fragment of a Russian Mi-24 combat helicopter shot down yesterday
In Russia:
🔘 Apple will not sell the new iPhone SE and other devices from the spring presentation in Russia. The sale of the iPhone SE in the world starts today, March 18.
🔘 Shops and food suppliers began to cancel discounts on chocolate, laundry detergent, and other goods that Russians are used to buying with promotions. According to Nielsen, more than 50% of the goods buyers of the largest retail chains took on shares.
🔘 Rapper Oxxymiron announced a new charity concert “Russians Against War” in London. At a recent concert in Istanbul, he managed to raise a $20,000 in support of refugees from Ukraine.
Photo: destroyed Russian tanks somewhere in Ukraine – UNIAN