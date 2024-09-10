Major Russian online retailer Ozon launches in Georgia

Russian Ozon in Georgia

Major Russian online retailer Ozon begins operations in Georgia. According to information on the retailer’s official website, customers will be able to receive their orders not only in major cities (Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti, Zugdidi, Rustavi) but also in smaller towns (Khoni, Borjomi, Ambrolauri, Oni, and others).

Ozon reports that residents of Georgia will be able to order from over 50 million products across various categories. Delivery will take 14 days, and customers can choose to receive their orders either through a courier or at a nearby partner office.

“We already supply consumer goods to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and we are pleased to welcome residents of Georgia to this list starting today. To earn the trust of the country’s residents, we will offer high-quality services, a wide range of products, affordable prices, and convenient delivery,” says Alexey Sapon, Ozon’s Director of Operations and Development in the CIS.

In April 2022, Ozon CEO Alexander Shulgin was added to the European sanctions list and subsequently resigned. In September 2023, it was reported that the European Court in Luxembourg had decided to lift the sanctions against Shulgin.