fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Major Russian online retailer Ozon launches in Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Russian Ozon in Georgia

Major Russian online retailer Ozon begins operations in Georgia. According to information on the retailer’s official website, customers will be able to receive their orders not only in major cities (Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti, Zugdidi, Rustavi) but also in smaller towns (Khoni, Borjomi, Ambrolauri, Oni, and others).

Ozon reports that residents of Georgia will be able to order from over 50 million products across various categories. Delivery will take 14 days, and customers can choose to receive their orders either through a courier or at a nearby partner office.

We already supply consumer goods to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and we are pleased to welcome residents of Georgia to this list starting today. To earn the trust of the country’s residents, we will offer high-quality services, a wide range of products, affordable prices, and convenient delivery,” says Alexey Sapon, Ozon’s Director of Operations and Development in the CIS.

In April 2022, Ozon CEO Alexander Shulgin was added to the European sanctions list and subsequently resigned. In September 2023, it was reported that the European Court in Luxembourg had decided to lift the sanctions against Shulgin.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from September 2-6, 2024

2

Black Sea Energy project: A new energy source for Europe from Azerbaijan and Georgia

3

Will Armenia have an EU membership referendum? Pro-Western politicians are starting the process

4

"It's possible to win the Nakhchivan road issue without military intervention" – A view from Baku

5

"Baku is using prisoners as leverage against Armenia": An opinion from Yerevan

6

"We owe no one anything." Views from Abkhazia on Russia's cessation of financial aid

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews