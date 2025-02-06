Georgian Legion and protests in Slovakia

Slovakia has banned Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the Georgian Legion fighting in Ukraine, from entering the country. Authorities had previously accused the volunteer unit and its leader of organizing protests and attempting a coup.

Independent Slovak outlet Dennik N examined recent claims about the Georgian Legion and concluded that they are part of a targeted Russian disinformation campaign.

Recently, Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj-Eštok announced a list of ten individuals barred

from entering Slovakia.

Shortly before this, Prime Minister Robert Fico held a press conference, reiterating his claim that the Georgian National Legion—a unit within the Ukrainian army, allegedly directed by Ukrainian military intelligence—was behind the protests.

Fico further alleged that the Legion had connections to the opposition parties Progressive Slovakia and

Democrats, both of which had openly taken part in organizing some of the demonstrations.

This is not the first time such accusations have been made. Just last week, the Georgian Legion

was accused of conspiring against Slovakia’s government. Mamuka Mamulashvili firmly denied

the allegations, stating that he has no ties to the Slovak opposition and does not follow the

country’s internal politics.

“If they are against Russia—great, I support them. But I don’t know them,” he told Dennik N in response to journalists’ requests for comment.

Journalist Tomáš Forró of Dennik N conducted a thorough analysis of recent claims about the

“Georgian Legion’s” alleged involvement in Slovak politics. His full investigation is available at

this link, but here is a concise summary.

Russian disinformation targeting the Georgian Legion began in September 2024 and has only

intensified since.

More recently, high-ranking Slovak government officials have joined the

campaign. According to journalist Tomáš Forró, this appears to be a deliberate effort to divert

attention from Slovakia’s internal challenges.

Background

The Georgian Legion, a volunteer military unit, has been fighting alongside Ukraine since 2014.

Its commander, Mamuka Mamulashvili, previously collaborated with a press officer named Reshet, who managed the Legion’s social media presence and oversaw fundraising efforts.

However, in the summer of 2024, Reshet relocated to the United States, taking control of the Legion’s accounts and financial resources with him. Soon after, he suffered a severe mental health crisis, which led to the publication of incoherent and offensive messages under the Legion’s name.

Start of disinformation campaign

On September 20, 2024, the website Ukraine Today published an article accusing Mamuka

Mamulashvili of staging his own poisoning to solicit donations and of co-founding a dubious

NGO with a convicted American fraudster.

However, Ukraine Today is not registered in any country, and its founder, Jay Beecher, had previously been expelled from the British UKIP party over financial fraud.

Despite the site’s relative obscurity, the article quickly gained traction on Twitter, spreading allegations that the Georgian Legion was not a legitimate combat unit and was involved in fraudulent fundraising.

Spreading disinformation

The disinformation campaign quickly spread among pro-Ukrainian activists, including members

of the NAFO Fellasplatform, who had previously been strong supporters of the Georgian Legion. Lacking direct insight into the situation, many began to doubt the Legion’s legitimacy and called

for greater financial transparency.

The Georgian Legion’s response

Preoccupied with frontline battles, Mamulashvili and his fighters were unable to respond swiftly

to the disinformation campaign. This communication gap further fueled skepticism and eroded

trust among their supporters.

Slovak Government involvement

By early 2025, the Slovak government, led by Robert Fico, became actively involved in the

disinformation campaign, accusing the Georgian Legion of meddling in Slovakia’s internal affairs

and plotting a coup. However, these allegations lacked any supporting evidence and, according

to the author, were primarily intended to divert attention from the country’s domestic challenges.

Diana Petriashvili, FPEE