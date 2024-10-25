fbpx
2024 elections in Georgia
2024 elections in Georgia

President of Georgia: "I rule out any outcome other than the victory of pro-European forces in the elections"

Zourabichvili calls to vote for the European path

At a press conference held at the presidential palace, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili stated that she rules out any outcome from the October 26 elections other than the victory of pro-European forces.

Zourabichvili addressed public sector employees, urging them not to fear a change of government, as the new administration will not pose a threat and will continue to provide support.

She emphasized the importance of learning to live without fear and pressure.

The best protection is a transition from a single-party to a multi-party coalition government. This means there will no longer be one ruler, power will no longer be concentrated in a single entity, and, as a result, the environment will become much freer,” the president stated.

Speaking about Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Zourabichvili stated that Georgia’s European path is also their European path:

And this is a genuine, joint path that will first bring us closer together and then lead us to a peaceful space where there is no place for the military bases of other countries (i.e., Russia — JAMnews).”

