EU on Photos of Ukraine’s Destruction in Georgia

“Outrageous, shameful, and frightening,” is how the EU ambassador to Georgia, Pavel Herczynski, described the new street campaign banners of the ruling “Georgian Dream.” The banners feature two photos side by side: one shows the Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian aggression, while the other depicts beautiful landmarks in Georgia. The images are accompanied by the caption: “I vote for peace.”

In preparation for the critically important parliamentary elections on October 26, the ruling party has made one of its main messages the claim that it is precisely due to them that there have been no wars in Georgia since they came to power in 2012.

What Pavel Herczynski Said:

“Following Russia’s unjustified, illegal, and brutal invasion of Ukraine, we in Europe have chosen a side. We support Ukraine by all means available to us because the Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom, independence, and sovereignty. They are fighting for all of us, for a rules-based world order.

You are asking me about these billboards—I find them outrageous, shameful, and horrifying.

It is precisely due to the self-sacrifice of the Ukrainian people that peace is maintained in Georgia and in the European Union. We express our utmost respect for Ukraine,” Herczynski said, as reported by the Public Broadcaster.

In its election campaign initiative, the ruling party is once again trying to convey its main narrative to voters. The authorities want to say that they are so wise and calculating that peace reigns in Georgia. In contrast, they claim that Ukraine did not show the same foresight, which is why there is war and destruction there.

One of the photos (see below) shows a church in the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, destroyed as a result of bombing. To its right is a colorful photo of the Sameba Cathedral in Tbilisi. Interestingly, for this poster, a photo of a temple built with funds from the ruling party’s leader, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, a few years ago was chosen, rather than one of the ancient Georgian churches.

On the same day, the “Georgian Dream” also released a campaign video with the same content. The footage shows the destroyed Ukraine and “colorful, beautiful Georgia.”