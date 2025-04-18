Persecution in Georgia: Azerbaijani activist says he is in danger

Unprecedented repressions in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani human rights defender Nemat Abbasov told JAMnews about the threats he is facing in Georgia. According to him, he has been followed by unknown individuals for some time.

What Abbasov describes is not an isolated incident — it is a shared experience among many exiled activists currently living in Georgia.

The growing pressure on civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan — including arrests and threats — affects not only activists within the country, but also those who have been forced to seek refuge abroad. Georgia, once considered a “safe haven” for Azerbaijani activists, is increasingly losing that reputation.

Many human rights defenders and journalists report being followed, physically harassed, and subjected to psychological pressure in Georgia. The most recent case is the arrest of Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov. Although he was released a few days ago, he had previously been detained at Azerbaijan’s request, which included a demand for his extradition.

Nemat Abbasov, by Ulviyya Ali

Abbasov recounts that on 4 December 2024 — the day after the arrest of human rights defender Rufat Safarov — he gave an interview to Meydan TV about repression and human rights violations in Azerbaijan. Just a few days after the interview was published, attempts were made to hack all of his social media and personal accounts.

“I had expected such attempts from the very beginning. Since I followed cybersecurity practices, the breaches were unsuccessful.”

Physical surveillance: dark streets, strangers

In January 2025, the situation took a more dangerous turn. According to Abbasov, during the first weeks of January, several unknown individuals approached him in the area where he was living, asking intrusive questions in Azerbaijani:

“Where are you from? Why did you come to Georgia? Where do you live?”

He says that similar conversations happened on three separate occasions with different people, after which he felt compelled to leave the area:

“Due to the growing harassment, I was forced to move.”

30 March: Suspicions of surveillance confirmed

An incident on 30 March 2025 reinforced Abbasov’s belief that he was indeed being followed. While speaking with a friend on the street, he noticed a man standing opposite them, watching closely and seemingly recording them on his phone. When Abbasov began walking towards him, the man quickly walked away and then ran off:

“His behaviour and the fact that he ran confirmed my suspicions. I called out to him, but he didn’t stop.”

The following day, Abbasov returned to the same location to confirm what he had seen, but was unable to gather any further information.

Dangerous geography for activists

Abbasov’s experience is not an isolated case. He notes that many civil and political activists, human rights defenders, and journalists in Georgia have previously faced similar pressure:

“Surveillance and targeted harassment of critics of the Azerbaijani government abroad have been an issue for quite some time.”

Nemat Abbasov also recalls repeated threats made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev against activists living abroad:

“Statements like ‘they will get what’s coming to them’ show that the regime’s repressive policies are no longer confined within the country.”

Persecution, threats, and killings of Azerbaijani activists abroad

Azerbaijani activists have been subjected to persecution, threats, and even killings abroad — particularly in Georgia, France, Turkey, Belgium, and Germany.

These incidents are believed to be linked to their criticism of the Azerbaijani government. Some cases involve abductions, attacks, and suspicious deaths.

While there is evidence pointing to the involvement of Azerbaijani authorities, in several instances the state’s direct role remains unclear and contested.

Cases in Georgia

Azerbaijani activists, especially those in exile, face ongoing threats in Georgia.

In May 2017, Afgan Mukhtarli was abducted in Tbilisi and taken to Azerbaijan, where he was later imprisoned. Between 2016 and 2017, Vidadi Iskenderli was subjected to multiple attacks.

These incidents have been linked to their outspoken criticism of the Azerbaijani authorities.

In France, Vidadi Iskenderli was killed in October 2024 — he was stabbed to death in Mulhouse. Mohammad Mirzali has survived several attacks.

In Turkey, Bayram Mammadov died under suspicious circumstances in Istanbul in 2021. In Belgium, Vugar Rza went missing in December 2020, and his body was found in January 2021.

Gabil Mammadov was attacked In Germany in 2020.

These incidents point to a global threat facing Azerbaijani activists, with Georgia and France seen as particularly dangerous locations. Evidence suggests state-backed repression, although some cases remain disputed due to unclear motives.

Repression in Azerbaijan

Under President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s media landscape has significantly narrowed, and pressure on dissenting voices has intensified — a trend repeatedly highlighted in reports by Freedom House. These reports note that the repression exceeds the country’s borders, targeting activists, journalists, and opposition figures abroad, particularly in neighbouring Georgia and Europe.

This phenomenon is known as transnational repression and includes tactics such as abductions, assaults, and surveillance. A resolution by the European Parliament on 24 October 2024 condemned “Azerbaijan’s years-long repression both at home and abroad” in the lead-up to COP29, expressing international concern.