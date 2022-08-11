fbpx
People with disabilities in Armenia will be provided with personal assistants

The government of Armenia will provide personal assistants to people with disabilities to help them integrate into society and “realize their right to an independent life.”

For now, helpers will be provided only to those who need it most, about 2,450 people living in socially disadvantaged families.

Before the government’s decision goes into effect in 2024, the support of international partners will be sought in a pilot phase of the project. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs states that the final decision may be amended based on the results of the pilot program.

Everything currently known about the project to help people with disabilities.

According to the Law on the Rights of People with Disabilities, adopted by the Armenian Parliament on May 5, 2021, a personal assistant is someone who

  • “cares for a person with a disability within the limits of the functions assigned to them by law,
  • supports a person with a disability in overcoming obstacles (including movement and communication).”

The project will begin on January 1, 2024. Prior to that, a new system for assessing a person’s functional capabilities will be developed.

As long as the most vulnerable are involved in the project

According to official statistics, about 200,000 people with disabilities live in Armenia. The government will provide personal assistants to the most vulnerable, classified as socially insecure and registered as such.

It is planned to provide assistants to people with serious functional limitations – musculoskeletal, visual and psychological problems.

According to Deputy Minister Anna Zhamakochyan, at first only 2,450 people will have personal assistants. More than 5 billion drams (approximately $12.2 million) will be allocated for this purpose.

In 2010, Armenia ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, committing itself to bring legislation and public policy in line with its requirements. The right to an independent life and integration into society is enshrined in article 19 of the convention.

Provisions on the exclusion of discrimination on the basis of disability and ensuring the independent life of people with disabilities are also included in the program of the Armenian government for 2021-2026.

On May 5, 2021, the Parliament of Armenia adopted the Law on the Rights of People with Disabilities, which establishes the function of personal assistants as part of services to ensure an independent life.

“A family member can become a personal assistant”

According to the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, any adult who has received the appropriate training and certificate can become a personal assistant.

“A family member can also be a personal assistant. This is very important, especially in cases where a person with a disability needs more than ten hours of service,” says Anna Zhamakochyan.

The assistant will be paid for hours worked, 1050 drams per hour ($2.5 at the current exchange rate).

The government thus intends to

  • expand the system of services aimed at independent living,
  • introduce mechanisms to ensure and protect independent living and the right to integration into society of those with disabilities, including children.

