Op-ed: why is Azerbaijan closely following Armenian media?

Many Azerbaijani social media users are interested in politics are subscribed to at least one Armenian resource. Usually, these are Russian-language sources available broadcasting for Azerbaijanis. What is the reason for such attention to the media of a neighboring and not the most friendly country? Experts and users answered the question.

After Turkey and Russia, Armenia is the third most influential player in the information space of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani political scientist Shahin Jafarli.

“If there is no news from the Armenian media, statements, and comments of Armenian officials and oppositionists of this country, we will not have an idea of what is happening at the border. This gap is partially filled also by the Russian media and official circles of the Russian Federation”, he emphasizes.

Jafarli believes that the reason for this incident is the information policy of the Azerbaijani authorities.

“The information policy of the Azerbaijani authorities has never been aimed at informing the population. Its main goal is to protect the information space in the country and information flows from internal (opposition) interference, creating a “sterile” environment here. This policy, which existed during the hegemony of traditional media, continues to this day”.

The political scientist added that this policy of the authorities is aimed at preventing the entry of inappropriate and harmful, in her opinion, news into the information space, as well as the formation of public opinion against the country’s leadership.

The post of the political scientist caused a heated discussion on the social network. Many users generally agreed with Jafarli’s position and supplemented the picture with their comments.

“Especially after the war. I currently follow many Armenian Twitter and Facebook pages for information on the conflict. I use an online translator, it is not difficult to understand such a translation”, writes user Tural Rzaly.

“It has always been like this. One fact is that we learned about the devaluation in Azerbaijan from the Financial Times as it deserves”, Shahla Aliguliyeva added.

“Quite right. The authorities have no information, they only have agitation”, said former political prisoner Tofig Yagublu.