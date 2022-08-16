fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Generation Genius
Generation Genius

Typical day of a manicurist in Baku - video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Typical day of a manicurist in Baku

Aidan Karimzade is a manicurist in Baku. She is 22 years old and a student. But in her free time she earns money by working as a manicurist. In the following video, we see how her day goes:

Typical day of a manicurist in Baku

Manicurist in Baku. Other stories, shows, revelations, travels and no comments of authors from the all-Caucasian youth group “Generation of Geniuses” are here

Football commentator in Armenia. Here are more stories, opinions and comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”

Art in the Caucasus

Gender

Most read

1

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

2

Corridor of discontent: the new road between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

3

"Armenians living in Karabakh will have neither special status nor independence" - Ilham Aliyev

4

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

5

"Negligence or sabotage?" Explosion at Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan

6

"We are serious about the process of normalizing relations" - Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews