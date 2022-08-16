Typical day of a manicurist in Baku - video
Typical day of a manicurist in Baku
Aidan Karimzade is a manicurist in Baku. She is 22 years old and a student. But in her free time she earns money by working as a manicurist. In the following video, we see how her day goes:
Typical day of a manicurist in Baku
Manicurist in Baku. Other stories, shows, revelations, travels and no comments of authors from the all-Caucasian youth group “Generation of Geniuses” are here
Football commentator in Armenia. Here are more stories, opinions and comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”
Art in the Caucasus
Gender
- Why are women in Georgia often left out of inheritance
- “Being single is my choice” – a story of Gulnaz Mammadli
- Azerbaijan’s LGBTQI people: who they are and how they live
- Armenia facing critical depopulation: selective abortions, war, and Covid-19 pandemic