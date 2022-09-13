fbpx
"Journalism makes it possible to help people" - Angela talks about her profession. Video

“Journalism makes it possible to help people”

Angela is a young journalist from Yerevan, Armenia. She always wanted to become a journalist and did everything to make her dream come true. In the video, she tells what it means to be a journalist, and what are benefits and difficulties of her job.

“They say it’s easy to be a journalist but this is a myth” – Angela warns students that being a journalist is much more than just reading texts and enjoying fame.

Take a peek from inside at Angela’s life as a successful journalist in Yerevan.

