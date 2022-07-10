"IT-pizzeria" in Armenia: creating personalised pizza via mobile app

fbpx
Unusual pizzeria in Armenia

Businessmen sometimes complain that everything has already been invented, and it is difficult to create a new product that would attract customers.

Hovhannes Margaryan explains how the idea of his business was born and how he intends to develop it.

Everything is possible here

Hovhannes Margaryan

“It all started almost two years ago. My friends and I ordered pizza in a cafe but asked the waitress to remove some ingredients and add others instead. When we were already paying, I asked how the amount was calculated in such cases. It turned out that the cost of added ingredients was included in the bill, and those that were removed were not deducted.

We entered into a semi-joking discussion, first with the waiter, then with the manager. When asked why the sum of the ingredients that we asked to be removed was not deducted, there was one answer: it’s supposed to be there. This made me wonder. It was then that I decided to create a pizzeria, where all the suggestions and wishes of visitors will be granted.

Chef

Two years to implement the idea

“We decided to create a platform where a person can “cook” their preferred pizza option. Since I have about fifteen years of experience in advertising, I understood that the visual side is the most important thing. As a result, we settled on illustrative solutions that would allow people to “assemble” their pizza according to their own imagination and, at the same time, have a pleasant and entertaining time.

Everyone can choose the ingredients to their liking

At this stage, I met with Rafik Avetisyan, who represents the field of information technology, and suggested that he start a business together and provide the software part of the project. He agreed, and we experimented for months trying to improve the application we created.

Rafik Avetisyan

We checked it regularly. Today people value every minute of their lives, they want to get everything quickly. Our goal was to simplify the application so that people can go through all the steps in the shortest possible time and pick up the pizza they prefer.

I looked at this project as an advertising campaign. He himself was the creative director of a number of large advertising projects in Armenia. And those who knew me from the very beginning were sure that everything would work out.

We started to assemble a team of cooks and tried to figure out how to make our pizza different from the rest. We experimented with the test for about six months, until we got what we have today.

We launched this year, but we are already thinking about expanding”.

Ready pizza

Ordering food and having fun

“We consider ourselves an IT pizzeria that, thanks to software solutions, gives people the opportunity to order food and have a good time at the same time.

Our clients often say that they have always waited for something like this. The fact that our idea is interesting to people is also evidenced by the number of views of our videos on social networks. People look, then try, then become our regular customers.

We have a stable pace of development. We have already obtained a copyright for our idea. In the future, we intend to expand our geography – both in Armenia and abroad. We believe in success outside the country. Now we are negotiating with a businessman from the Czech Republic, who read about our application on the Internet and became interested in the project.

We hope that the negotiations will be successful, and together with the software we will be able to transfer the accumulated experience to the partners, and our product will be presented in Prague as well”.

The chef is preparing another order

