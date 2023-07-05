Ilham Aliyev: "Armenian military formations on the ground must be disarmed"

Aliyev on the settlement of the situation in Karabakh

A ministerial meeting of the coordinating bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement on the theme “Non-Aligned Movement: united and unshakable in confronting emerging challenges” was held today in Baku.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke at the meeting.

“The UN Security Council is a relic of the past”

Ilham Aliyev in his speech pointed out the importance of new international organizations, especially the Non-Aligned Movement. According to him, this association of states must find its place in the new restructuring world order:

“At present, international organizations, in particular the UN, do not live up to the expectations of mankind. The UN must inevitably go through serious reforms. The UN Security Council is a relic of the past and does not reflect the current reality. We are in favor of expanding the membership of the Security Council to make it more representative and geographically fair. I am glad that today there is a growing consensus in the world on this issue.

As I have noted, one permanent seat on the UN Security Council should be given to the Non-Aligned Movement. The countries holding the presidency of the NAM, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union should have their seats on the UN Security Council on a rotational basis with the right of veto.”

“France continues a policy of neo-colonialism”

The President of Azerbaijan criticized France, accusing this country of neo-colonialism:

“Azerbaijan is very concerned about the growing trend towards neo-colonialism. The Non-Aligned Movement, created as a result of the decolonization process, must resolutely combat this shameful legacy of the past and contribute to its complete eradication.

One of the countries that still continues the policy of neo-colonialism is France. The French-ruled territories outside of Europe are the ugly remnants of the French colonial empire. France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte, as well as the rights of the people of New Caledonia and other peoples of the French overseas communities and territories.

Nearly 1.5 million Algerians were killed during the genocide under French rule. The skulls of the Algerian freedom fighters are still kept in the Paris Museum as war trophies. It’s cynical and disgusting. We demand that French President Emmanuel Macron hand over the remains of his heroes to Algeria.”

“France interferes in the internal affairs of other countries”

Aliyev also stated that France interferes in the internal affairs of other states and supports “Armenian separatism” in Karabakh:

“France, falsely positioning itself as a defender of human rights and international law, continues to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. The recent withdrawal of French troops from Mali and Burkina Faso has once again demonstrated that France’s outrageous policy of neo-colonialism in Africa is doomed to failure.

Unfortunately, France is trying to impose the same vicious practice in the South Caucasus region by supporting Armenian separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and using geopolitical rivalry, foreign military presence and the colonial policy of Orientalism.”

“France even bans the Corsican language and does not accept the concept of ethnic minorities, while at the same time trying to present itself as a defender of the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan. This is nothing but hypocrisy and double standards. Instead of trying to lecture others, the French authorities should fight these disturbing trends in their own country.”

The Azerbaijani leader called on the leadership of France to apologize:

“A few days ago, the King of the Netherlands officially apologized for his country’s colonial past and involvement in the slave trade. We encourage his French counterpart to do the same. Better late than never.

An apology to the millions of people whom his predecessors colonized, used as slaves, killed, tortured and humiliated will not only be an acknowledgment of France’s historical guilt, but will also help her overcome the consequences of the deep political, social and humanitarian crisis in which she found herself after the brutal murder Algerian teenager.

“Armenian military formations on the ground must be disarmed”

Aliyev in his speech commented on the tension on the border of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan with Armenia:

“Armenia continues to arrange a cross-border environmental disaster, this time along the border with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thus, Armenia violates its obligations arising from the 1991 Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention), which clearly states that the countries concerned must consult with each other in order to avoid adverse transboundary impacts.”

He also touched upon the process of peace negotiations with Armenia and spoke about the situation in the region:

“Shortly after the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan presented five basic principles for signing a peace treaty with Armenia based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Although Armenia was forced to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, there are still remnants of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. If Armenia is really interested in achieving the long-awaited peace in the region, then its armed forces should completely leave the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The Armenian military and paramilitary formations on the ground must be disarmed.

Armenia is also preventing the opening of the Zangezur corridor, which was supposed to connect the mainland of Azerbaijan with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, which is another obligation of Armenia stemming from the act of surrender signed almost three years ago.”