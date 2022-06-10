European Court rules Azerbaijan violated human rights in 4 cases

ECHR fined Azerbaijan for violations in 4 cases

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in four cases against the Azerbaijani government and fined the country’s authorities a total of 22,500 euros [about $24,000]. Azerbaijani citizens appealed to the European Court with complaints about violations of property rights, the rights to freedom and immunity, a fair trial, and torture.

On June 9, 2022, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on four cases based on complaints from Azerbaijani citizens. The government of this South Caucasian country acted as the defendant in all cases, bulletin of the European Court reports.

Dadashov and Hajibeyli vs. Azerbaijan

The ECHR found a violation of the right to liberty and security (Article 5.1 of the European Convention) and to a fair trial (Articles 6.1 and 6.3). According to the court decision, the Azerbaijani government is obliged to pay each of the applicants 4,000 euros [about $4,280] in moral compensation. In addition, Hajibeyli’s lawyer was awarded compensation for legal expenses in the amount of 500 euros [about $535].

According to the materials of this case, Dadashov was detained by the Goychay regional police department in 2009. He was found guilty of disobeying the lawful demands of the police and sentenced to three days of administrative arrest.

Hajibayli was also punished under the same article of the Azerbaijan Code on administrative offenses.

The applicants referred to the lack of water, food and place to sleep during police detention, inadequate treatment, violation of their rights to liberty and security, as well as the right to a fair trial.

The rights of the complainants were defended by lawyers Agil Layij and Ruslan Mustafazade.

Aliyevs vs. Azerbaijan

In this case, the European Court ruled that the complainants’ rights to privacy lives had been violated. The Azerbaijani government must pay a total of 7,094 euros [about $7,590] in compensation for moral damages and court costs.

The applicants Hasanali Aliyev, Rukhsara Aliyeva, Anar Aliyev, Emin Aliyev and Ramzi Aliyev alleged that, while in military service, they had been deprived of housing on the territory of the military camp in the city of Nakhichevan provided by the State. Complainants claimed violations of their rights to property, a fair trial and respect for privacy.

The applicants’ rights were defended by lawyers Sadig Baghirov and Nemat Geydarov.

Bayramov vs. Azerbaijan

During the proceedings in the ECHR, the applicant Bayramov, who complained about the violation of his rights to freedom (the man was arrested before the court’s decision), yielded to the offer of a friendly agreement by the respondent represented by the government of Azerbaijan. According to this agreement, the government will pay the complainant 3,500 euros [about $3,745].

The applicant’s was represented by lawyer Akram Hasanov.

Khurshidov v. Azerbaijan

This case, considered in the European Court, also concerned the violation of the right to freedom. The applicant complained about his arrest pending the relevant decision of the local court.

During the consideration of the case, the respondent – the government of Azerbaijan – recognized the violation of the rights of a citizen. As a result, the ECHR removed the case from the list of future cases and awarded the applicant compensation in the amount of 3,500 euros [about $3,745].

The applicant’s rights were defended by lawyer Nemat Karimli.