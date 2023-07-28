"Chinese-Georgian relations are moving to a new level" - Prime Minister of Georgia meets with Chinese President

Garibashvili meeting with Xi

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. Garibashvili arrived in China to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXXI FISU World Student Games in Chengdu and to hold meetings with the leadership of the PRC. Garibashvili said that a decision had been made to further bilateral cooperation.

“I am grateful to you and your government for supporting my country. China was one of the first to recognize Georgia’s independence in 1992, when we regained it. Then we established diplomatic relations between our countries. I would like to emphasize that Georgia strongly supports the “one China principle”. We have repeatedly stressed this position and will do so in the future. Georgia highly values the friendship and partnership with China, and I am grateful for your decision to upgrade our relationship to the level of a strategic partnership, which I am sure will bring concrete results and benefits to both sides.

I repeat that Georgia is committed to the idea of deepening trade and economic ties with China in many areas. And we are glad that important documents will be signed during this visit. Thank you very much again,” Garibashvili said.

According to Xi Jinping, “no matter how events develop in the international arena, China’s attitude towards the development of ties with Georgia will not change.”

According to the Georgian Government Office, after the meeting, Prime Minister Garibashvili took part in a reception hosted on behalf of Xi Jinping. The reception was held in honor of the leaders participating in the opening ceremony of the World Summer Universiade.

“31 years have passed since we established diplomatic relations. Sino-Georgian relations are developing in a healthy and stable manner. The political trust of the two countries is strong, the results of cooperation in various fields are noticeable.

Georgia is a friend and good partner of China. During the [Georgian Prime Minister’s] visit, the two sides will issue a joint statement and announce the establishment of a Chinese-Georgian strategic partnership. Thus, our bilateral relations will move to a new level. China and Georgia should work together to give impetus to the better development of our strategic partnership,” Xi Jinping said.

The visit by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the People’s Republic of China began on July 17.

The welcoming ceremony for Garibashvili was held at Chengdu International Airport (Sichuan Province).

According to the press service of the Georgian government, the Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, Governor of Sichuan Province Huang Qiang, Chinese Ambassador to Georgia Zhou Jian and Georgian Ambassador to China Archil Kalandia met the Prime Minister at the airport.

According to Kalandia, the visit will help improve trade relations and “give impetus and impetus” to the deepening of bilateral and “multilateral” relations. From the city of Chengdu, Garibashvili will leave for Beijing, the capital of China.