ENGLISH arrow icon
ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia
Armenia

Azerbaijani Armed Forces strike medical center of Stepanakert. Photo report

messenger vk-black email copy print

The armed forces of Azerbaijan continue shelling peaceful settlements and, in particular, Stepanakert, the Nagorno Karabakh info center reports.

The ministry’s report claims that the Azerbaijani side struck using the Smerch missile There are no casualties in the capital of Nagorno Karabakh.

In Stepanakert, a targeted blow was struck at the hospital. Information about the number of victims is being gathered.

Now the building of the maternity hospital looks like this:

Most read

1

Maps of the Karabakh conflict: the situation on the ground according to Armenia and Azerbaijan

2

Armenia 11th in world in cases per million population. Georgia – 72nd, Azerbaijan – 100th

3

News, reports, media on combat in Karabakh. October 26, 2020

4

News, reports, media on combat in Karabakh. October 27, 2020

5

News, reports, media on combat in Karabakh. October 22, 2020

6

Wife of Armenian PM goes to the front in Karabakh war