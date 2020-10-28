Azerbaijani Armed Forces strike medical center of Stepanakert. Photo report

The armed forces of Azerbaijan continue shelling peaceful settlements and, in particular, Stepanakert, the Nagorno Karabakh info center reports.

The ministry’s report claims that the Azerbaijani side struck using the Smerch missile There are no casualties in the capital of Nagorno Karabakh.

In Stepanakert, a targeted blow was struck at the hospital. Information about the number of victims is being gathered.

Now the building of the maternity hospital looks like this: